Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 73,491 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,785,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Applied Materials worth $169,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 14,417.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,272,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,113 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,819,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,347,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

