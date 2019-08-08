Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,068 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $211,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie set a $132.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.61.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,991. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

