Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 100,348 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $156,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $14.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $356.07. 83,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,476. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $350.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Shopify to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $300.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.19.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.