Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 109,843 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 109,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Kinder Morgan worth $160,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 89,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 177,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,641.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $5,859,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 240,879,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,376,556.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 777,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,641 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 7,005,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,860,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

