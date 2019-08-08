Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $180,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 62.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 254,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

