Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Public Storage worth $186,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 19,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.45.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.90. 12,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,526. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $256.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

