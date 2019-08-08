Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases Shares of 82,956 Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,956 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 99.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,866.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson bought 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,021,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,898,798. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

