Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hershey by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 120,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,317,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 754.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.90. 17,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.09. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $96.75 and a 12-month high of $153.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $918,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 463,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $58,209,289.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,231,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,972,833.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 2,324,317 shares worth $297,771,783. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

