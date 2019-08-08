Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.41 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $66.74. 107,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

