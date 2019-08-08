Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys New Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.06% of Freshpet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 749.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 649,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,487,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 33.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 609,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 152,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $716,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 55,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $2,652,220.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,642.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.01. 208,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.