Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 36,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,835. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.