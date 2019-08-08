Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 143 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 340.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JLL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $173.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

