Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Studio City International Holdings Limited provides cinematically-themed, gaming, retail and entertainment resort services. Studio City International Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Shares of MSC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Studio City International will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

