Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $214.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,678. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $5.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.16. The stock had a trading volume of 457,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,645. Stryker has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $222.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

