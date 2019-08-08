Strs Ohio Sells 162,094 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162,094 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $21,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,794,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,633,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,600,000 after acquiring an additional 823,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,246,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,495,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,271,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,048,000 after acquiring an additional 398,877 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.82. 142,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

