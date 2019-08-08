Strs Ohio Reduces Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UDR were worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UDR by 23.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1,609.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1,799.1% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 43,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 41,379 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

UDR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 57,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,003. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,468.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,874,370.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $902,118 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

