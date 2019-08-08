Strs Ohio Purchases 1,569,500 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1,909.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 18,085,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248,794. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.