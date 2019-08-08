Strs Ohio Purchases 13,840 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,241,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,253 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in VICI Properties by 61.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VICI Properties by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,447,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,321 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 26.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,924,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,858 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 64.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,145 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,661. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.42%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

