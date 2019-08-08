Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 29,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.08. 1,170,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,782. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.77 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Macquarie set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.74.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

