Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 166,777 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in State Street by 104.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $53,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.43. 34,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,607. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,745 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

