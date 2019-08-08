Strs Ohio Acquires 33,703 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Gartner worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,786,000 after buying an additional 122,793 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after buying an additional 170,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,033,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,000 after buying an additional 41,964 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $982,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,581.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,610 shares of company stock worth $2,103,725. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $132.25. 140,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,761. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $120.89 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.38. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

