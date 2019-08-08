Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.11. 797,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $171.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Macquarie set a $132.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.61.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

