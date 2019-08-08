Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,743. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.