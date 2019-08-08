Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $797,038,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,748 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,518,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,486,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,196,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,767,000 after buying an additional 1,231,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $47.22. 752,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,162,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.