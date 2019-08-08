Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,470 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 208.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 107.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.52.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 160,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,008. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

