Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,253 Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,582,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $132,213,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 25.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,319,000 after acquiring an additional 392,021 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 109.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 489,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,873,000 after acquiring an additional 255,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 105.1% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 329,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,615,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total value of $2,338,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.94, for a total value of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,023.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,178 shares of company stock worth $54,189,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $235.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,893. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.78.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

