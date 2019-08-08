Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Boston Partners grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 223.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,294 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 35.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,710,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,047,000 after purchasing an additional 451,318 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,832,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,590,000 after purchasing an additional 261,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,540,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,289,000 after purchasing an additional 255,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.54. 86,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,733. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.