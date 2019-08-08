Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,964,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,150,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.08. The company has a market capitalization of $873.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

