Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Stingray Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stingray Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.17.

Shares of TSE:RAY.A traded up C$0.43 on Thursday, reaching C$7.23. 235,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,612. The company has a market cap of $376.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

