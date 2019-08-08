Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) a $138.00 Price Target

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been given a $138.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TTWO. SunTrust Banks began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.39. 1,405,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.74. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $3,706,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,820,000 after acquiring an additional 399,633 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,887,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,339,000 after buying an additional 101,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after buying an additional 141,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,426,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,741,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

