Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Nike (NYSE:NKE) a $96.00 Price Target

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $96.00 target price from Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.02.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,051,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,267. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.70. Nike has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

