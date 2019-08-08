Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Blackrock Muniassets Fund worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Muniassets Fund alerts:

MUA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 34,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,301. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.