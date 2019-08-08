Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 13,467 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 501.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,012. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.