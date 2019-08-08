Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,666. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

