Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 174,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 250,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,367,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

