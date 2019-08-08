Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,804 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after buying an additional 2,503,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after buying an additional 1,188,667 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southern by 20.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,398,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,683,000 after buying an additional 1,095,027 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Southern by 9.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,330,000 after buying an additional 849,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $31,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $424,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 752,397 shares of company stock worth $41,381,702 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 159,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,865. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.