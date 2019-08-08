Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 159,511 New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 157,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at $490,858.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 86,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,221. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.07.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

