Steris PLC Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share (NYSE:STE)

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) – Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Steris in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Steris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

STE stock opened at $152.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.98. Steris has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $154.09.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other Steris news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $197,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $185,705.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,145 shares of company stock worth $33,121,338. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 10,733.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

