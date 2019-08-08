Steris (NYSE:STE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Steris (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.38-5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.40. Steris also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $5.38-5.53 EPS.

NYSE STE traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.41. 276,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $154.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steris will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp upped their target price on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.20.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $477,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $15,774,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,145 shares of company stock valued at $33,121,338 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

