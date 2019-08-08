Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology therapeutics that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk. The company is developing SL-401, a biologic-drug conjugate, for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and SL-701, a synthetic peptide vaccine, for pediatric and adult high-grade gliomas. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STML. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wedbush upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

STML traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 45,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.29. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $849,245.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 47,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $710,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,377. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

