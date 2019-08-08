Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 340,723 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 40,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 74,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 74,945 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 967.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.59. 250,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.