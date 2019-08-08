Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 30,612 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,612 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 711.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 205.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,664. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.64.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

