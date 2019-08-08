Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $197,000 Position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OAK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the first quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 9.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 28.5% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 97,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 7.0% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE OAK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $313.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $848,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 1,628,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $24,686,028.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,774,975 shares of company stock valued at $34,902,127.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

