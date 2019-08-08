Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,294 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,160,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 57.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 788,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $98,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,265 shares of company stock worth $505,629. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 66,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,567. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

