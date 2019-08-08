Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 700 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,068 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,536,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,739,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,896. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

