State Treasurer State of Michigan Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,254 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $115,207,000 after purchasing an additional 127,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $457,298,000 after purchasing an additional 482,575 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 81,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 49,106 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 856,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $508,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

