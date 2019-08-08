State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 6,200 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 14.5% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,182. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.58.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.