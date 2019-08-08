State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 187,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 938,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 187,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,146,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 232,639 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 495,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 116,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 9,603,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,336,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $430,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 871,162 shares of company stock worth $8,296,811 and have sold 115,000 shares worth $1,137,650. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.