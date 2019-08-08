State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 14,400 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amphenol by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,038 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Amphenol by 17,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 411,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 408,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amphenol by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,916,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 396,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,993,000 after purchasing an additional 337,756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $27,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.67. 511,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,573. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

