State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 11,400 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $115.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.37 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In other PPG Industries news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total value of $72,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $1,967,862. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

